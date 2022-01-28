Florida man convicted after attempting illegal growth and sale of marijuana

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Flordia man was convicted on conspiracy charges after attempting to manufacture and distribute marijuana in the state of Pennsylvania.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Carlos Santurtan-Teran, 61, of Miami, Florida, was convicted of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana after a three-day trial before U.S. District Judge Robert D, Mariani.

U.S. Attorney John C. Curganus says D.E.A. agents discovered a marijuana trafficking conspiracy during a court-approved wiretap of a phone being used in another drug trafficking scheme to import and sell cocaine.

Due to this, police say they were able to execute a search warrant which revealed that Santurtan-Teran did participate in the conspiracy to grow and sell marijuana in the state of Michigan under their medical marijuana law.

The Department of Justice says although Santurtan-Teran and co-conspirators appeared to be growing marijuana legally under Michigan’s law, it was a front to sell marijuana illegally in Pennsylvania and several other states.

On Wednesday, the federal jury deliberated for two hours before returning with a guilty verdict.

Santurtan-Teran faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a term of supervised release following the imprisonment and a fine.