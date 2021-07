LACEYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Heading up towards Bradford County the roadways on Route 6 became too dangerous to travel through.

A flash flooding alert for the area of Laceyville in Wyoming County came through at about 10:40 p.m.

There has been a bit of flooding on fields and in some of the roadways.

It’s the best advice when you see water on the roadways, turn around don’t drown if you see water in the roads way.