DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County non-profit has a call out for help after its facility was damaged by flooding.

Getting back on track is not a simple task for members of the Back Mountain Railroad Club after last week’s storm flooded their building.

“As soon as I came walking on the sidewalk to enter the building, there was mud two, three inches deep, covering the sidewalk and all around the front entrance of the building,” said Ray Mancke the president of Back Mountain Railroad Club.

Mancke says about two inches of standing water filled the area where their collection stands.

The collection is worth more than 70 thousand dollars.

They now have a call out for help to the community asking for monetary donations and people’s time to help move damaged boxes on the ground as they’re relocating to a new facility.

“We estimate that there might be about 25,000 dollars worth of damage to our collection and stuff and we also need help with being able to relocate, money to relocate and then reconstruct, and everything else that we’re going to need to do,” Mancke added.

“We have the valley with the heart and the great back mountain here which is great,” said

George Hrubowchak the communications director at Back Mountain Railroad Club.

“As everybody says, you know, coal is king, coal is what built the area, but as I always say without the railroads, the coal would be sitting here in the valley and not transported where it needs to go,” Mancke says.

Not yet knowing the extent of the damage on its electrical models they hope the community will step up and help them continue on.

“We appreciate any help we can get, any donations,” said Mancke.

In addition to volunteers and monetary donations, the Back Mountain Railroad Club is also looking for a new facility to move into.

Head to the Back Mountain Railroad Club’s website for how you can help out.

