Flooding creek in Jenkins Township causes damage to streets and homes

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Flood clean-up is underway in Jenkins Township and one block was hit especially hard Township officials tell Eyewitness News when a creek up the hill flooded the water came rushing down crossing into Main Street.







The flooded creek ran across this street through people’s basements and into the lot behind these homes. That’s where the couple we spoke to this morning nearly drowned when floodwaters picked up their van.

Right now people in the 1400 block of main st in Jenkins Township are pumping water out of their basements.

Township supervisors say four homes on this street saw flood damage. One homeowner says he had 2-3 feet in his basement last night.

Crews with the township are now pumping water out of the drain looking for a blockage in the pipes that caused so much water to back up into the road rather than draining into the river.





“We’re doing a little maintenance on the storm boxes changing some grates changing some storm boxes, replacing some pipe unclogging a lot of debris that clogged a lot of the storm boxes,” Joseph Semyon from the Semyon Trucking and Excavating.

Eyewitness News spoke with homeowners as well, who say they moved their cars uphill just in time. Reporter Caroline Foreback will have more the weather recover at 11 p.m.