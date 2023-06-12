POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While this rainfall has been welcomed by many parts of the area, others are ready to call it a day.

First responders were busy all day long dealing with the effects of the rain, including Pottsville, where it was all hands on deck to stop the flooding.

Northeastern Pennsylvania was showered with some much-needed rainfall on Monday.

But in some areas, the soaking offered more problems than solutions.

“There’s a lot of problems down here in downtown Pottsville with the water and storm drains and things like that,” said Joe Drasdis, Co-owner of Drasdis and Son.

Officials in Pottsville had to call for backup as the rain continued to pour and flood the city.

“We diverted all the rest of the stations in the city to come down here and help. The Wheel has flooding, Drasdis has flooding, Good Intent had flooding,” said City of Pottsville Fire Chief James Misstishin.

Not even the fire departments were safe, as Pottsville Fire Station 10, Good Intent, fell victim to the downpour which caused many delays.

Taking care of the flooding was not the only obstacle firefighters faced.

“It was bad time with traffic. Shutting roadways down. People don’t understand we gotta do that and that’s probably the worst of everything,” said Fire Chief Misstishin.

“We had flooded roadways, our drainage system couldn’t handle any more water which backed up downtown. It flooded multiple streets and basements of businesses downtown,” said City of Pottsville Assistant Fire Chief, Mike Stank.

One of the businesses affected was men’s clothing store, Drasdis and Son.

“2nd street flooded really bad, and it went in through our back door into the basement, and we got about 16 inches of water,” Drasdis explained.

Drasdis says he is always prepared for flooding, but not this bad.

“When it hit, you know, it hit fast and by the time I got down here, we already had most of the water down here. There was no way to get it stopped,” Drasdis continued.

As Pottsville first responders work to make accommodations for the heavy rainfall, they say that they haven’t rain like this in years.

“It’s probably been a couple years, probably two, three years since we had it flooded this bad down here,” said Assistant Fire Chief Stank.

Even though some rain was needed, in Pottsville, it may have been too much of a good thing.

“It came down real heavy. I mean, we need rain, we need this type of rain for a couple days. But it just came down. When you get a couple inches in that short period of time, our system’s a hundred-plus years old. It just can’t take it,” Fire Chief Misstishin explained.

Before leaving Pottsville, the Assistant Fire Chief did tell Eyewitness News that he believed the worst of the storm was over and that he hoped things would be clearing up soon.