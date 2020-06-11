Flooding causes road closures in Gilberton

GILBERTON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Firefighters from a number of fire companies in Schuylkill County are on location pumping the water from the roadway after overnight rains caused localized flooding in Gilberton.







Main Street in Gilberton is closed due to flooding at this hour.

Water covered most of Railroad Street in up to three feet of water at its deepest points.

The flood waters stretched about four blocks, stretching up Coal Street nearly to Main Street.

Reporter Logan Westrope will have more on later editions of Eyewitness News.