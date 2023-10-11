WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The flooding at the F.M. Kirby Center has already canceled at least one show this week.

One show scheduled for this week has been canceled due to a water main break flooding the F.M. Kirby Center.

The break caused flooding in the basement of the theater on Public Square early Tuesday morning.

According to the Kirby Center’s website, “Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers” with the “Rebirth Brass Band,” originally scheduled for Thursday night, has been canceled by management while repairs are being made.

Ticket holders will get a refund and it’s still unclear if other events, scheduled for later this week will still go on.