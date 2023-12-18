SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The team coverage continues in Lackawanna County along the Lackawanna River.

28/22 News reporter Jason LiVecchi followed the Lackawanna River and found some flooded areas.

In Old Forge and Moosic area on Lonesome Road, 28/22 News found there the water was rushing and high, but it was leveling off and it didn’t look like it was going to spill into the road at all.

Up north in the Green Ridge at Park Street was where that park area was completely flooded and there was a water pump pumping the water out, and the street was completely closed at around noon Monday.

At the floodgate at the Albright Avenue Bridge was where a city flood control team opened it back up around 2:00 p.m. for car traffic.

28/22 News was able to talk to one person earlier over on Lonesome Road, who shared his opinion on what he thinks would help reduce the flooding on that street.

“Well, that is pretty high and what they should do is it’s so easy if they drain it, then I’ll drag it out and make it deeper and it won’t have to be, worry about people getting flooded,” said Duryea resident Mark Mustapich.

It stopped raining in the area and for now, there are some blue skies.