WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A flood watch has been issued through Wednesday night thanks to excessive rainfall expected around the region.

Flooding is most likely around central Pennsylvania as the storms kick up Wednesday afternoon and evening. The watch will be in effect starting at noon Wednesday and lasts through 1 AM Thursday morning.

The heat and humidity continue to build in today as moisture piles into the northeast. Highs will climb to near 80 Wednesday afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms likely as we head into the evening. Some of these storms could bring heavy rainfall, high winds and hail.

The rain will kick up early this afternoon across Pennsylvania and may continue overnight into Thursday causing some flooding in the area. Lows will drop to around 60 degrees overnight with a breeze out of the south.







Showers may persist throughout Thursday adding to the possibility of flooding. Keep an eye on poor drainage areas and small creeks and streams. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s for the day.

Showers taper off Thursday evening as high pressure slides in behind the front. We will see lots of sunshine to start the weekend on Friday with highs rebounding to the mid-80s. As the high pressure moves eastward on Saturday, clouds will start to fill in with the warmer temperatures. Highs could be close to 90 by Sunday with showers and thunderstorms on the way for late in the afternoon.

More storms will hang around for Monday as the cold front reaches NEPA. Temperatures and dewpoints will finally drop to more comfortable levels by Tuesday with highs falling into the 70s.