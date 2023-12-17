28/22 WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Incoming rain could lead to flash flooding in areas across our viewing area with snow anticipated for Tuesday morning.

Meteorologist Craig Flint explained the developing low pressure is anticipated to strengthen and move along the coast overnight into Monday.

The rain is expected to pick up through the evening and become heavy rainfall overnight with the heaviest rainfall expected Monday morning before tapering into scattered showers in the afternoon.

With the expected rain, a flood watch has been issued from 5:00 p.m. Sunday into Tuesday morning. Smaller creeks and streams could be susceptible to minor flooding due to the anticipated weather.

Any leftover scattered showers change to a few wet snow showers by Monday night into Tuesday, but any accumulations should be minimal.

While it will feel wintry on Tuesday, expect temperatures to moderate once again by the middle of the week.

Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will average in the lower 40’s and the winter season officially begins on December 21.

