LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Flood Relief Fund has been created to help those who were affected by the recent flood.

September 9 a flood hit parts of Lackawanna County damaging homes, businesses, and roads.

The Scranton Area Community Foundation stated a flood relief fund has been created to go to those directly affected by the flood and who are experiencing financial hardship because of the flood.

“In critical situations like this, we know the needs are going to be great, so as a Community Foundation we are trying to prepare for how best to serve those who will need assistance. We have a very generous community, and I believe that others will also step up and support this very important cause,” said Laura Ducceschi, President & CEO of the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

The fund is currently accepting donations which will go 100% toward those affected in Lackawanna County, as noted in the release.

Donations can be made online at the Scranton Area Community Foundation or you can mail a check to them at 615 Jefferson Ave., Suite 102, Scranton PA 18510, and make the check payable to “Scranton Area Foundation” with LC Flood Fund” in the memo line.