Flood protection project in Schuylkill County gives residents relief

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A flood protection project in Schulkill County that has been in the works for years is now giving residents some comfort.

Around the end of 2020, the floodplain was finished and put to the test around Christmas when the region experienced heavy rainfall. The project was designed to help alleviate the Swatara Creek when it floods and allow the water into the wetland instead of flooding close to 180 homes.







This project now gives residents a sense of some relief when the creek rises again.

Reporter Logan Westrope spoke with one resident who lives along the creek and to officials about the project and will have the story on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.