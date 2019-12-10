Flood plain changes could cost property owners

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Updated flood plain maps could mean higher insurance bills for some property owners in Lackawanna County. The public will get a chance to look at the plans Tuesday night at an open house.

Early Tuesday morning, the Lackawanna County Flood Risk Coalition met with officials to see the changes firsthand. The county EMA, FEMA, local mayors, and councilmen all met at the 911 Center in Jessup. The officials gathered to see how changes in the flood plain would affect local property owners.





If a property is now considered to be in a flood plain on the newly changed maps, property owners would then need to purchase separate flood insurance.

The public can view the new maps Tuesday at the Albright Memorial Library in Scranton between 6pm and 8 pm.

