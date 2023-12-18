WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency crews have been responding to damage across Luzerne County all day. Now, they’re preparing for potential flooding in several low-lying areas.

The floodgates are up here in Wilkes Barre. The gates went up earlier Monday afternoon and will stay up until the threat of a flood is clear.

In parts of Wilks-Barre and West Pittston, the river is beginning to rise.

According to the Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), low-lying areas, such as Shickshinny, Plainsville, West Nanticoke, and Plymouth could see some flooding.

The Luzerne County EMA Deputy Director David Elmore says they’re preparing for the potential flooding those areas could see.

“We have contacted every emergency management coordinator along the river to inform them of this and they are preparing and working. We’re at an enhanced watch right now and we are keeping a close eye on the river and we are listening to our emergency management coordinators regularly,” Elmore said.

Luzerne County EMA also says that the numbers from the NWS are just predictions and they are subject to change.

