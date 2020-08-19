Flood control funding approved for Luzerne and Lackawanna counties

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Tom Wolf’s administration announced funding for Luzerne and Lackawanna counties to assist with flood control.

The Borough of Clarks Summit Watershed Flood Control and Protection project in Lackawanna County will received $200,000 for stream restoration, to reinforce portions of the stream-bed with rock and vegetation and to build natural pools.

The Rice Township Ice Ponds Dam project in Luzerne County was approved for $508,833 to dewater the lake in accordance with Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission specifications, make repairs needed pass all engineering and Department of Environmental Protection inspections and achieve certification that the dam is compliant with Pennsylvania law.

The Dupont Borough Phase II Flood Mitigation Control Rehabilitation project in Luzerne County will receive $507,926 for construction, engineering and permitting. The funding will be used to repair concrete joints for maintenance to prevent lifting of concrete sections, for deteriorating concrete on the wave reduction walls and for failing gaskets.

“Investments in our water and sewer systems preserve Pennsylvania’s infrastructure and the health of our communities,” said Governor Wolf.

The administration announced more than $8 million that will be fund projects in 22 counties across the commonwealth.

A complete list of H2O projects is available to view by Clicking Here.