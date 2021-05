AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An airline out of Charlotte made an emergency landing at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Friday, the FAA says.

A statement from the FAA says PSA Airlines Flight 5176, that was departing out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, made an emergency landing around 1:15 p.m. The crew reported a possible spoiler issue and declared an emergency.

The Bombardier plane landed safely at AVP. The FAA will continue to investigate further.