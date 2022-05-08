DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At least the sun was out for the Sunday ‘Flea Fair’ in Dickson City as vendors load and unload new and used items to sell.

From signs to flowers, sellers come to the circle drive-in to find the buyers.

“The hunt is always really fun because you really don’t know what you might find. My husband is a big ol’ tool enthusiast for the shed and the garden and stuff like that is really fun to find,” said Melissa Margotta, Nicholson.

Melissa Margotta brought her mother, children, and husband to the weekly “Flea Fair” on Mother’s Day. gazing for that hidden treasure.

“It’s something that we can do together. There’s a little something for everything here,” Margotta said.

Every Sunday from now until November, with the exception of a few Saturdays, there are 200 vendors looking to sell.

The giant Flea Fair has been going on since 1973 and sellers come from all over.

“We’re known all over the tri-state area and Northeastern Pennsylvania as one of the best outdoor markets,” said David Castelli, General Manager, Circle Drive-in.

David Castelli says people clean out their basements and haul it here to one location, leaving the traditional lawn sale behind.

“It’s putting people together to buy and sell and that’s a unique experience when you come to Circle Drive-in,” Castelli said.

“We usually come pretty frequently at least once a month. We love coming for like the fresh produce in the summer, things like that and then we also bring the kids to the movies here as well in the summertime,” Margotta said.

There are movies at night and events during the day. The “flea fair” will be open every Sunday from now until November and the market is open to anyone looking to sell.