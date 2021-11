EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A snow squall is being blamed for a tractor-trailer crash Friday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), snow limited the visibility through the area and caused a tractor-trailer to jackknife and crash into the side of the road, just before 11:00 a.m.

Troopers say, there was only one vehicle involved and the driver was not injured.

Lane Restrictions on I-80 East lasted from about 1:30 until about 4:00 p.m.

PSP has confirmed lanes are reopened.