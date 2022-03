WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on scene fighting a fire that has torn through a home in Luzerne County.

The fire was initially reported around 2:10 p.m. Friday afternoon in the 400 block of North Main Street.

Numerous crews have been called to the scene.





There have been no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.