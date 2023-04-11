NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews are working on a major fire that broke out in the Honey Pot section of Nanticoke Tuesday afternoon that caused a brush fire nearby.

Crews tell Eyewitness News a fire broke out on Keech Street around 1:30 p.m. where one person was home at the time. He and his dog got out safely.

Fire departments are still actively fighting the fire at one home where it appears the roof has caved in and the side of the house has severe damage.

Information is limited at this time, Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.