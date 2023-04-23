SALEM TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Flames tore through a Lackawanna County restaurant early Sunday morning.
Officials say fire crews were dispatched to a fire at the Country Cafe, located at 229 Route 348 (Mt. Cobb Highway), around 2:45 a.m. early Sunday morning.
Chief James Webster from Hamlin Fire and Rescue said crews arrived at the restaurant to see heavy fire and requested a second alarm for extra manpower.
Chief Webster says crews were able to extinguish the flames and were on the scene for about 3.5 hours.
The highly-rated restaurant has been permanently closed according to their Google page.