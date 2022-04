WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battle flames in a Wilkes-Barre home Wednesday evening.

The fire started at the 100 block of Park Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Heavy flames burst through the residence causing heavy damage to the second floor and attic.

The fire has been out. It is unclear at this time what started the fire, if anyone was inside the home and if any injuries were sustained.

We will update you with more information as it is released.