HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people are displaced after a fire broke out in their Hanover Township home.

According to crews on the scene, the call came in shortly after 1 p.m. as a vehicle inside the garage was on fire. When crews arrived on the scene, heavy flames could be seen on the side of the home the garage. Firefighters say their initial attack was through the front door and the garage area.

Crews tell Eyewitness News all but 1 resident was out of the home at the time, but he was able to get out, suffering a minor burn to his forehead.

The fire took about 20 minutes to get under control and crews stated there is moderate to major damage in the garage and second floor. However, fire officials say the house is not a total loss.

Crews tell Eyewitness News power lines were also burnt off the side of the home and were in the yard. PPL was on the scene for repairs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The 3 residents have a place to stay so the Red Cross was not on scene assisting.