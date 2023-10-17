PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled a house fire in Luzerne County Tuesday Morning.

According to officials, around 10:27 a.m., crews were called to a house fire with possible entrapment on Templeton Lane in Plymouth.

Crews say firefighters were told there may have been children in the home, fortunately, everyone made it unharmed.

“Did a primary search, and nobody was inside the residence. The fire was contained to the basement and the first floor. We called the second alarm for mutual aid companies from the surrounding towns to respond to assist us. Nobody was injured and one cat perished,” explained Chief, Goodwill Hose Co, Plymouth.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the state police fire marshal will investigate.