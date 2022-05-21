HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Honoring fallen service members is the mission of these Veterans from Hanover Township.

On Saturday, they placed more than 8,000 memorial flags on the graves of their fallen soldiers at Saint Mary’s Cemetery.

The Annual Memorial Day event is organized by AMVETS Post 59.

“Every Veteran who served whether it’s wartime or peacetime, they deserve to be remembered and we want to honor them on Memorial Day. Memorial Day is the day to remember and honor and respect those veterans that have passed on,” said CDR. Mike Price, Veteran, Post 59.

Post 59 places flags on veterans’ graves each year the week before Memorial Day.