SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday is Flag Day, and an event honoring Old Glory is being held in Scranton.

Pennsylvania was the first state to celebrate Flag Day as a state holiday marking the day we chose to adopt our flag as a nation.

The American Flag will be given proper respect today as it goes up here in Lackawanna County. It stands for our nation and the shared history, pride, principles and commitment of its people.

When properly displayed, we signal our respect for everything it represents. While the design of Old Glory has changed over the last 240 years each June 14 people in our area pause to honor the 50 stars and 13 stripes.

The American Flag should never touch the ground and should be kept completely dry and folded into a triangle with the union or blue section visible. If it were to ever get damaged, it should be disposed of with dignity.

Veterans will be joining students at Mcnichols Educational Plaza Tuesday morning for a ceremony honoring old glory. That event kicks off in Scranton at 9:00 a.m. Fourth graders will be performing.