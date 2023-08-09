WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five first responders were honored Wednesday in Luzerne County for their life-saving efforts. Their bravery and teamwork are credited for saving a man’s life.

“This is a good day,” said Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney.

A crowd gathered at Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department’s South Fire Station.

First responders put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe. Five are being honored for their life-saving efforts.

In June, five paramedics and firefighters worked together to save a man’s life.

“This crew was on duty, got in the fire engine from this station drove to Blackman Street, and found a 60-year-old male patient with no pulse, and not breathing,” Chief Delaney explained.

Thanks to quick thinking and the use of an AED, Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Captain Travis Temarantz and his crew jumped into action and got the man’s pulse back.

“I get the chills thinking about it all the time, just absolute, absolute teamwork everybody did their role, everybody knew their position, and we were successful with the outcome that we had,” said Captain Temarantz.

The fire engine would not have been in service that day if Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and the firefighter’s union did not successfully negotiate a contract that put it back in service the majority of the time.

“It’s critical for Rolling Mill Hill area and it’s critical for South Wilkes-Barre and other areas that this station is open,” said Mayor Brown.

The event included the ceremonial “pushing in” of a new ambulance, signifying a bright future for the station.

“If this wasn’t here, I think maybe the outcome would’ve been a little different,” said Temarantz.

The Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department saves lives every single day responding to about 8,000 ambulance calls a year.