Five people sent to hospital after row home fire in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five people were sent to the hospital after flames broke out in a Schuylkill County row home.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the fire on the 200 block of South Jardin Street in Shenandoah around 5:30 this morning.

The fire started in one home and spread to a neighboring home.

Five people, three of which are children, were forced out and taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Additional firefighters had to be called in to battle the blaze.

“Our guys went into an aggressive attack, it worked out real well. Knocked the fire down,” Rick Examitas, Chief of the Shenandoah Fire Department explained. “We did issue a second alarm for manpower, also, with the heated conditions. Everything worked well with our neighboring towns.”

There is extensive damage in the home where the fire broke out. The fire was ruled accidental after investigators determined an electrical issue was to blame.