DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Five people are displaced after an early morning fire in Lackawanna County.

The fire broke out just before 3:00 Tuesday morning on the back porch of an apartment building on Main Street in Dickson City.

Everyone made it out safely.

Five residents of the building need to seek temporary arrangements after power had to be cut while crews worked the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.