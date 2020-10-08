Five Luzerne County Correctional Facility employees test positive for coronavirus

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County officials announced Thursday that five employees at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ten additional employees who were in prolonged contact with those who tested positive are being monitored and tested as well. All have been instructed to self-quarantine and their work areas have been cleaned.

No inmate cases have been reported at this time. There is currently no public admission and all contractors are suspended from entering the facility. Attorneys may visit their clients through the protective glass booths or in the visiting rooms with proper PPE.

Officials also say new inmates are isolated and monitored for symptoms of COVID-19.