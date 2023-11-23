POCONO PINES, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An open door and a warm meal. The Five Loaf House is helping to put food on the table with its free Thanksgiving meal.

More than 100 people came out Thursday to enjoy good food and good company at the pantry. It’s an annual tradition from the nonprofit to give back to its community.

The spread ranges from stuffing and turkey to brownies and cookies. The event is run entirely by volunteers and is based on donations.

“We’re helping out the community that people don’t have family to eat with or don’t have money for food and all my family is actually here helping,” Volunteer Amelia Dellov said.

“It’s a great thing here,” William Warner notes.

“Yeah, and all the local restaurants, um, the jubilee, chat and chew, um, got cookies, and Murph’s Hideaway, they all donated the food and people are just still in droves coming in, donating food, so it’s just great to really meet everybody and be a part of the community again,” Kristin Warner added.

The holiday feast started at 12:00 p.m. and wrapped up Thursday afternoon, leaving a community grateful for one another this Thanksgiving.