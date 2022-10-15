NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders were on the scene of a crash in Lackawanna County that sent five people to the hospital on Saturday.

According to the Newton-Ransom Fire Department, Fire and EMS units responded to the scene of a crash in the 11000 block of Valley Valley View Road, Newton Township, around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officials said one person was transported to a trauma care center and the remaining four patients were transported for normal hospital care. All patients have been transported to CMC Scranton and Lehigh Valley Hospital in Dickson City.

There is currently no information on the severity of the patients’ injuries.

The Chief of the Newton-Ransom Fire Department said all airbags were deployed in the sedan which seems to have taken the brunt of the damage on the front end.

First responders said they closed about a half mile of Valley View Drive from 1:30 p.m. til a little after 3:00 p.m. The road has since been opened.