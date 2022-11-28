SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five homes are damaged by flames in Schuylkill County overnight, and the cause is under investigation.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah around midnight Monday.

A second alarm was sounded for the five homes hit by the flames, three have major damage.

No word on an exact number, but several people are displaced because of the fire. There were no injuries and a state police fire marshal is looking for the cause of the fire.