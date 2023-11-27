KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston fire crews were on the move late Monday afternoon after they were called to a house fire that displaced five people.

The fire happened at a home on Poplar Street. Kingston Assistant Fire Chief Len Chesterfield told 28/22 News the cause of the fire is not yet known but did start in the attic area of the house.

Crews were able to knock the fire down in less than 20 minutes, according to Assistant Chief Chesterfield.

Chesterfield told 28/22 News the Red Cross was contacted to help the five people displaced and no injuries were reported.