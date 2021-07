WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Five people have been displaced after a fire broke out in Luzerne County.

The fire was called in around 11:00 Sunday night. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

There were no reported injuries. Five people who lived in the building have been displaced due to the fire.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that the fire started in the attic, but there is no word on what caused the fire at this time.