HONESDALE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Five people are displaced after a fire in Wayne County.

The call came in around 6:18 on Saturday morning for a duplex fire in the hill section of Honesdale.

Crews were able to put out the flames quickly but say the home was greatly damaged by the fire, smoke, and water.

The fire chief says the building wasn’t a total loss, but it was significantly damaged.

Fire Chief notes they were able to save some personal belongings of the family.

The Red Cross was there to help, and the fire marshal is investigating the cause.