WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is letting all who enjoy fishing know that starting Saturday, all seasons, sizes, and creel limits will be lifted at Belmont Lake in Wayne County.

Although fishing licenses are still required, the temporary regulation change will remain in place until further notice in anticipation of the PFBC’s plan to partially drain the 172-acre lake, starting in the fall and winter of 2022.

Officals say draining the lake will happen before a dam rehabilitation project, which is expected to begin in the summer or fall of 2023.

“This is a rare opportunity, and we encourage anglers to harvest fish this fall and winter prior to the lake being drained. Belmont Lake can be a popular ice fishing destination when conditions exist, and anglers can expect to catch Walleye, Largemouth Bass, Muskellunge, and popular panfish species including Bluegill, Pumpkinseed, and Yellow Perch,” explained said David Nihart, Chief of the PFBC’s Fisheries Management Division.

Signs indicating the temporary change in regulations will be put up around Belmont Lake to inform all anglers of the opportunity to catch all types of fish.