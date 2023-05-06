KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Back Mountain Police Association held a Kids Fishing Day Derby on Saturday.

On Saturday, May 6 it was a perfect day for some fishing fun and Frances Slocum State Park was the scene for Kid’s Fishing Day.

Police say the derby is geared toward getting young people hooked on the joy of fishing, and teaching them conservation.

The Back Mountain Police Association sponsored the event which included a police K-9 demonstration, and a smokehouse to teach the dangers of breathing in smoke and how to escape.

Visitors there say there was also a discussion on how the game commission relocates black bears from residential areas to their safer natural habitat.

“It’s about having the children get involved with the people who are serving their communities. The EMS, the fire, the police and actually having that interaction. It’s very important for the kids and the area as a whole really,” said John Cummings, a volunteer at the event.

Eyewitness News morning anchor Tom Williams was also on hand to present awards for some of the catches kids made