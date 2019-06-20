Keep WBRE!

Fisherman finds human legs in Susquehanna River

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for clues after a fisherman makes a gruesome discovery in the Susquehanna River.

The Lycoming County Coroner confirms parts of two human legs were found in the water last month near the Hepburn Street Dam in Williamsport. The legs were cut at the knee with what’s believed to be a thin-blade handsaw.

Investigators also think the remains belong to a woman because the toenails were painted pink.

State Police have entered DNA from the remains, as well as case information, into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos