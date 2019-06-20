Fisherman finds human legs in Susquehanna River

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for clues after a fisherman makes a gruesome discovery in the Susquehanna River.

The Lycoming County Coroner confirms parts of two human legs were found in the water last month near the Hepburn Street Dam in Williamsport. The legs were cut at the knee with what’s believed to be a thin-blade handsaw.

Investigators also think the remains belong to a woman because the toenails were painted pink.

State Police have entered DNA from the remains, as well as case information, into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

