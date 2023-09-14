NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced a free event in which individuals can go fishing with a Waterway Officer.

The PFBC is hosting a free “Fish with a Waterways Conservation Officer” event on Sunday, September 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. near Parking Lot 1 at Lackawanna State Park, Lackawanna County.

Pre-registration is required for the event and the fishing license requirement is waived for participants ages 16 and older.

The event is for youth, adults, and families that are interested in learning more about basic fishing.

PFBC says the event will also be the perfect opportunity to socialize, learn, and share fishing experiences with Northeast Region Waterway Conservation Officers and other Commission staff. Equipment and bait are provided.

For more information or to register please visit the PFBC event website.