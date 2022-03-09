Fish Fry: Lenten fish fries are back and here’s where you can get them

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Whether you’re abstaining from meat during Lent, or just looking for a different delicious Friday dinner option, here’s a list of places offering fish fries in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Below is just a sampling of some of the fish fries in our area:

Hardwood Fire Company, located in Hazleton. Taking place every Friday during Lent, the company will be selling platters from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Platter will consist of two pieces of battered fish, French fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw and will cost $12 for adults and $6 for kids.

Reliance Fire Company in Columbia County will hold their fish fry on Fridays through April 15. They will begin serving at 11:00 a.m. and will go till 7:00 p.m. The dinners are $12 and include choice of fish and two additional sides.

Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company in Dallas will serve fish dinners from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. every Friday till April 15. Dinners cost $10 and include fried fish, French fries or baked potato and coleslaw.

The Dock on Wallenpaupack in Hawley will have fish fry Friday’s till April 15.

Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department will host fries on March 11, 25 and April 8. The platters consist of fish, French fries and coleslaw and costs $10.

On Friday, April 15, Gouldsboro Volunteer Fire Company Inc. will host a fish fry from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The meals are $12, takeout only, and consist of breaded fish or 2 seafood cakes, fries, homemade mac & cheese, coleslaw or apple sauce, and choice of dessert.

Until April 15, Goodwill Bar & Grill (Goodwill Hose Company) in Danville will offer a fish sandwich with choice of mac & cheese or French fries and coleslaw for $8. Also on the menu is choice of baked fish, or Yuengling beer battered fish with French fries, coleslaw and a roll for $12.

Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company near Williamsport will hold a fish fry on April 8 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Meals are $11 for adults and $9 for kids. The price includes breaded haddock, French fries, coleslaw, apple sauce, tarter sauce and a drink.

April 15 the Artisan Volunteer Fire Company in Jermyn will hold a fish fry dinner from noon to 6:00 p.m. Tickets bought in advance are $15 and tickets at the door are $16.

April 8 in Mayfield the William Walker Hose Company will hold a fish fry from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The dinner will include fried fish, potato, coleslaw and rice pudding. Presale tickets are $12 and tickets at the door are $14.

If your business or organization is having a fish fry and you’d like to add it to this article, email newsdesk@pahomepage.com.