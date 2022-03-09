Fish Fry: Lenten fish fries are back and here’s where you can get them

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Whether you’re abstaining from meat during Lent, or just looking for a different delicious Friday dinner option, here’s a list of places offering fish fries in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
Below is just a sampling of some of the fish fries in our area:
- Hardwood Fire Company, located in Hazleton. Taking place every Friday during Lent, the company will be selling platters from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Platter will consist of two pieces of battered fish, French fries, hushpuppies and coleslaw and will cost $12 for adults and $6 for kids.
- Reliance Fire Company in Columbia County will hold their fish fry on Fridays through April 15. They will begin serving at 11:00 a.m. and will go till 7:00 p.m. The dinners are $12 and include choice of fish and two additional sides.
- Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company in Dallas will serve fish dinners from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. every Friday till April 15. Dinners cost $10 and include fried fish, French fries or baked potato and coleslaw.
- The Dock on Wallenpaupack in Hawley will have fish fry Friday’s till April 15.
- Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department will host fries on March 11, 25 and April 8. The platters consist of fish, French fries and coleslaw and costs $10.
- On Friday, April 15, Gouldsboro Volunteer Fire Company Inc. will host a fish fry from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The meals are $12, takeout only, and consist of breaded fish or 2 seafood cakes, fries, homemade mac & cheese, coleslaw or apple sauce, and choice of dessert.
- Until April 15, Goodwill Bar & Grill (Goodwill Hose Company) in Danville will offer a fish sandwich with choice of mac & cheese or French fries and coleslaw for $8. Also on the menu is choice of baked fish, or Yuengling beer battered fish with French fries, coleslaw and a roll for $12.
- Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company near Williamsport will hold a fish fry on April 8 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Meals are $11 for adults and $9 for kids. The price includes breaded haddock, French fries, coleslaw, apple sauce, tarter sauce and a drink.
- April 15 the Artisan Volunteer Fire Company in Jermyn will hold a fish fry dinner from noon to 6:00 p.m. Tickets bought in advance are $15 and tickets at the door are $16.
- April 8 in Mayfield the William Walker Hose Company will hold a fish fry from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The dinner will include fried fish, potato, coleslaw and rice pudding. Presale tickets are $12 and tickets at the door are $14.
If your business or organization is having a fish fry and you’d like to add it to this article, email newsdesk@pahomepage.com.