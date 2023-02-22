EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — During the season of Lent, many stay away from meat on Fridays opting instead for something a bit crispier.

The 2023 Lenten season began Wednesday, February 22, and runs through Holy Thursday, April 6. If your religious beliefs keep you from eating meat during Lent or you’re just looking for something different, here are some ‘fish fries’ to check out in the area.

Below is a list of some area fish fries to checkout:

Reliance Fire Company No. 1 in Berwick, Columbia County, hosts its fish fry every Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Meals are $12 and include your choice of fish, chicken, or shrimp and two sides. For an additional price, customers can also add an extra piece of food, an extra side, a drink, and dessert. As well as eat-in options and delivery for businesses and factories with a purchase of 5 or more dinners.

Harwood Fire Company, located in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, will sell meals every Friday during Lent from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with platters consisting of two pieces of battered fish, french fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw, that costs $12 for adults and $6 for children. A weekly menu with specials and additional sides will also be available.

Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department in Dallas, Luzerne County, will serve dinners from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will also feature a new soup of the day every Friday until April 7. Dinners cost between $12-$15 depending on menu choice and will be served with coleslaw and a choice of side.

On Friday, April 7, Gouldsboro Volunteer Fire Company Inc. in Wayne County will host a ‘Good Friday Fish Dinner’ from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The meals are $12, consisting of breaded fish or 2 seafood cakes, french fries, homemade macaroni & cheese, coleslaw or apple sauce, and a choice of dessert.

Goodwill Bar & Grill (Goodwill Hose Company) in Danville, Montour County, will bring back “Fish Fry Fridays” beginning on March 3. Pre-orders can be placed by calling 570-275-3511.

Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company in Williamsport, Lycoming County will host a fish fry every Friday during Lent from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Meals are $12.50 for adults and $10.50 for kids. The price includes fried haddock, french fries, coleslaw, apple sauce, and a drink.

The Culinary Crew at Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua, Schuylkill County is hosting a Lenten dinner, Friday, Feb. 24 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. or until sold out. Diners may select from baked haddock, crab cakes, or chicken fingers with sides of homemade mac & cheese and coleslaw. Dessert and a beverage are included in the dinner. Take-outs are available.

Adult dinners are $12 and children’s are $7. Dinners must be pre-ordered by February 20, online at Zion’s website, Facebook page, or by calling 570-668-4451.

If your organization or business is hosting a fish fry or Lenten special dinner and you’d like to add it to the article, send us an email at newsdesk@pahomepage.com.