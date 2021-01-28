First US Navy Seal passes away at 90

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Harry M. Beal, the nation’s very first Navy Seal, passed away on Jan. 26. He was 90 years old.

A Meyersdale native, Harry was a 1st Class Petty Officer with the United States Navy, where he entered in 1948 as a Gunner’s Mate aboard the Shenandoah, Tarawa. He became part of the underwater demolition team in 1955.

He was a SEAL instructor, specializing in underwater demolition. He retired in 1968. Following that, he worked for PennDOT for 20 years before retiring in 1990.

The public is invited to pay their respects from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Price Funeral Service in Meyersdale. The family will not be in attendance during this period due to COVID-19 but will attend a private funeral service on Jan. 29.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in Harry’s memory, you can visit the funeral service’s website.

He is preceded in death by parents; wife of 67 years, Marjorie Jane (Bowman) Beal; sons: Wayne and Mark L. Beal; brothers: William Clarence Franklin Perry Beal and Bruce S. Beal.



He is survived by sons: Mack (Kay) Beal and Merle (Cindy) Beal; daughter-in-law: Melissa Beal; grandchildren: Ron Davis, Travis Beal, Ashleigh Beal, Matthew Beal, and Nicole Hartline; 9 great-grandchildren: Bridgette, Bayleigh, Aubreigh, Mason, Danielle, Maddie, Bryce, Layneigh, Lillie; brother: Fritz (Kathy) Beal; and sister: Mary Sechler.