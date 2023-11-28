WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in our area didn’t miss the chance to see the first snow of the season.

While some welcomed the sight of the Winter Wonderland, others are not thrilled that winter is once again here.

Old Man Winter made an appearance Tuesday with some snow flurries mixed with sunshine that wiped through our area.

People across NEPA bundled up in the 30° weather as the snow fell. The snow was on and off with periods of bright sunshine at times.

There wasn’t much accumulation, but a dusting of snow could be seen on the ground in Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

“Well, it’s freezing, but it’s snowing and it’s beautiful for the snow, but other than that, I can’t wait to get back indoors,” said Mountain Top resident Ginny Barney

“It’s nicer than, you know, a cold dark rainy snow, so I’m happy with this. I’d rather have the nice flurries and the sun than a snowstorm. Its a nice taste of winter,” said Tara Zanni of Wilkes-Barre.

As a reminder, due to the cold temperatures a code blue is in place for the city of Wilkes-Barre until Thursday evening

On Tuesday afternoon, Lackawanna County officials announced their code blue is in place for the city of Scranton.