First snow of the season brings road concerns, school closings

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter weather is leading to school closures and traffic delays throughout our region.

The snow has covered most of the roads in our area and residents of Scranton are waking up to roughly two inches of snow.

The speed limit is reduced to 45 miles per hour on all of Interstates 80, 84 380, and I-81. In anticipation of the storm penndot got a head start by pre-treating the roads on Thursday.

Many schools in our area have already closed or are on a delay. You can find that information on the Eyewtness News website. You can check 511PA.com for updated traffic conditions as they occur.

You definitely want to give yourself some extra time this morning to make sure you can take it slow and drive safely if you need to head out the door this morning.