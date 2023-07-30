NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are looking into a crash between a car and ATV in Luzerne County.

A viewer provided 28/22 News video of the scene on the 100 block of Alden Road in Alden, Newport Township.

Luzerne County Communications Center told 28/22 News first responders from Nanticoke and Newport were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening for a reported hit-and-run.

Someone on the ATV was injured, and the car that collided with the vehicle fled the scene.

The extent of the injuries is unknown. 28/22 News left messages with Nanticoke police and fire departments and are waiting to hear back.