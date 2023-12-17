SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The prospect of potential flooding is the last thing neighborhoods want to hear which are still recovering from heavy rain a few months ago.

Streets and homes in parts of Scranton were swamped in early September, devastating floodwater ravaged sections of the city’s west and north sides. This caused firefighters to be kept busy pumping out roads and houses.

Now, they say they are ready again if storm drains back up or if creeks flood their banks.

“We just brought in more personnel. We have three boats that we could put in service. We had all those working during the flood itself. I would just say probably just keep an eye on your basements, make sure nothing flooding, don’t let it get out of hand, and if it starts to get water in it, then give us a call,” Assistant Chief of Scranton Fire Department Jack Davis explained.

Assistant Chief Davis says an emergency plan is in place to bring in additional personnel more quickly if necessary in the Electric City.