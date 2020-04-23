Local company thanks first responders by cleaning their vehicles

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) For first responders, even their vehicles need to be cleaned in order to keep them safe. A local restoration and cleaning service did just that for free Thursday to support those saving lives.

Chief David Souchick of the Edwardsville Police Department told Eyewitness News “with everything going on right now this is really, really important to us and we’re very happy they offered service.”

Workers at Servpro of Kingston donned their personal protective equipment and spent the day disinfecting the cars of first responders.

John Lazo, owner of the company, says it’s their way to give back to those who protect our community.

Lazo says, “first responders do so much for our community. They respond to many calls such as shots fired, building fires, accidents, and many other emergencies.”

Lazo says the company had pre-ordered disinfecting supplies ahead of time.

“We’re doing a misting with an EPA registered disinfectant and we’re wiping down horizontal surfaces and touch surfaces,” Lazo commented.

Chief Souchick says the disinfection is even more important now to protect first responders.

Souchick also says, “we’re always in constant contact with the public, obviously we don’t know who has it, who doesn’t have it. When the officers come back they get into their cruisers, and another officer gets into that cruiser.”

Chief Souchick says his department vehicles are cleaned about three or four times a year, but during the pandemic they will probably go weekly.