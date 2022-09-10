PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders showed up on Saturday to remember Ed Hayes, an EMT who passed away earlier this month.

For 35 years, Hayes worked in his community as an EMT with several volunteer and full-time ambulance associations.

On September 3, 2022, Ed Hayes was tragically stricken ill and died while in the line of duty.

Dozens of first responders were at his funeral on Saturday with a special fly-over from a life-flight helicopter.





“My Grandfather loved being a paramedic, and he loved putting on a show. I know that he would’ve loved this, knowing that all these people came out here for him,” said Hannah Redding, Ed Hayes’ granddaughter.

Hayes touched many lives in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, his coworkers told Eyewitness News that he helped lengthen countless lives.