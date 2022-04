SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- First responders in Lackawanna County are working to put out a fire in Scranton.

Crews were called to the apartment building in Scranton just after 11 am on Saturday.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

Witnesses on the scene told Eyewitness News the neighbors worked together to try and evacuate everyone inside.

This is an ongoing investigation and WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.